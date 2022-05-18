New at Computex 2022: Eyesafe DTX Recycles Blue Light to Improve Display Color, Brightness and Battery Life

Eyesafe launches an innovative blue light management technology for LED backlit displays, enabling the global display industry to significantly reduce blue light, while maintaining a premium consumer experience.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, the global leader in blue light management and display solutions, today announced the release of Eyesafe® DTX, a next generation blue light management technology for the global display industry. Eyesafe DTX was developed in consultation with the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of world-renowned optometrists and ophthalmologists. The new technology, which is implemented within the backlight unit of LCD displays, is specifically aimed at reducing blue light toxicity while maintaining the white point and providing tools that maximize luminance and color gamut.

"This is a big moment for Eyesafe and an even bigger moment for the global display industry," said Justin Barrett, the CEO of Eyesafe. "Before Eyesafe DTX, the display industry had to choose between reducing blue light or optimizing color performance. But now, with the introduction of Eyesafe DTX, display manufacturers have technology at their disposal that not only reduces blue light toxicity but does so by recycling the harnessed light energy and redistributing it towards luminance. This approach can actually improve battery life while maintaining or improving color gamut. It's a real game-changer."

Eyesafe DTX is unlike any other solution in the marketplace. Proprietary materials are coated onto an existing diffuser component within the backlight unit of a display. These materials absorb high-energy blue light from the LEDs and convert the light energy to performance improvements. Download the newly released white paper for a more detailed explanation of the technology, including how it works, benefits and ease of implementation.

"The introduction of Eyesafe DTX represents a pivotal moment for the global display industry," said Derek Harris, PhD, the Vice President of Research and Development for Eyesafe. "The ability to filter, capture and recycle blue light emissions to boost brightness and color performance –without changing the display stack design or supply chain – is a significant step forward."

"Eyesafe DTX fits within existing components of a display, so it represents a very streamlined, low-cost integration," added Harris. "And because the technology is so nimble, we can calibrate luminance and color to meet the individual design specifications of our partners, optimizing the characteristics that are most important to each of them."

"Although this is a technology that will be implemented far upstream in the supply chain, the real beneficiary of this technology will be the end-consumer," noted Dr. William B. Trattler, a globally recognized ophthalmologist who specializes in advanced cataract and refractive surgery procedures and is a member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "The reality is that when it comes to the visual component of our computing experience, no one likes to make compromises on brightness and color. Now, with Eyesafe DTX, the global display industry will be armed with a powerful new technology to reduce potential blue light risks without the need to sacrifice brightness or color performance."

Eyesafe will begin commercializing Eyesafe DTX immediately. Applications include laptops and desktop monitors, with plans for future expansion across mobile, television and AR/VR formats. Later this month, the technology will be showcased in a virtual exhibition at Computex 2022, the annual IT and technology gathering in Taipei, Taiwan. To schedule a virtual demonstration with Eyesafe at Computex, click here.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is a global supplier of advanced blue light mitigating technology, solutions, and standards. With pioneering products and services, in collaboration with healthcare, Eyesafe is shaping the future of consumer electronics. Eyesafe® Standards, Eyesafe® technology, and the associated intellectual property portfolio, have been developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated into tens of millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ZAGG and others. Eyesafe was recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Visit eyesafe.com to learn more.

