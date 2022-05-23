Census Invites Data Professionals to Celebrate the Summer of Data '22

Summer of Data offers an open invitation for data professionals to learn how to get more business impact from their data with virtual forums, giveaways, events, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Census ( www.getcensus.com ), the Operational Analytics platform that syncs data from your data warehouse to all your key business applications, recently kicked off the Summer of Data '22. Census created the Summer of Data '22 campaign to help data analysts, analytics engineers, data scientists, and data professionals improve their business impact and promote operational agility by unlocking new use cases for their organization's data.

Census logo (PRNewswire)

"We're hosting Summer of Data to give practitioners in our community a way to grow their careers and learn from each other during the summer months," said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census. "We know how challenging it can feel to move the needle as a data team of one (or a few). This summer's events, community programs, and resources aim to give folks the tools they need to make their company more data-driven, increase their impact, and communicate the value data brings to business operations."

To celebrate the Summer of Data '22, Census invites data professionals to participate in their virtual community of data practitioners, The Operational Analytics Club . Census created the OA Club as a virtual community on Slack where data experts can build their technical skills, share insights about their careers and projects, and network with other practitioners.

"The Operational Analytics Club gives data practitioners the opportunity to connect with and learn from like-minded experts in the data community," said Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing at Census. "Census fundamentally believes in the importance of community in our industry, and we're excited to help support our customers and community members through ongoing events, virtual coffees, and community initiatives as part of the Summer of Data this year."

Census will promote the Summer of Data '22 at Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas, June 13-16, and Databricks's Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 27-30. The company will offer limited-edition Summer of Data swag, including hats, fanny packs, neon flamingos, and more.

For more information and free Summer of Data swag visit www.getcensus.com/summerofdata/ .

About Census

Census is the leading Operational Analytics platform for syncing data from cloud data warehouses to downstream apps to enable business teams to take smarter, faster action. Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real-time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Census