KANE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PREMIERE COMMUNICATIONS & CONSULTING TO BOLSTER FOOTPRINT IN THE SOUTHEAST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane Infrastructure Services Holdings, LLC ("Kane"), an Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premiere Communications & Consulting, LLC ("Premiere", or the "Company"). This represents Kane's second acquisition in the past year as it continues to expand its nationwide reach.

Premiere was founded in 1996 in Raleigh, NC and has grown to add offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach. Over time, Premiere has grown to become the leading communications infrastructure services provider in the Carolinas. The Company's full suite of design, build, and maintenance capabilities provides its customers with a technology partner that can handle all aspects of their network infrastructure needs. With its roots in the Research Triangle, Premiere services attractive, high-growth end markets such as datacenters, laboratories, universities, and enterprise technology, amongst others.

John Donnelly, President of Kane, stated, "We are thrilled to add Premiere to the Kane family to help expand our presence in the Carolinas. We are strong believers in the growth prospects of the region and look forward to helping Premiere continue providing quality services for its blue-chip customer base." Jeff Woodlief, Co-Owner and President of Premiere, added, "From the start, we saw a lot of similarities between ourselves and the Kane team. We were drawn to the Kane culture and believe we have found the right partner to help continue growing our business."

Daniel Phan, Managing Director at Aterian added "We are excited to see Kane acquire another founder-owned regional leader. Within a year the Kane team has deepened their national presence and we look forward to continuing to add on to the family of companies at Kane."

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP advised Kane.

Kane Infrastructure Services is a holding company formed to partner with leading providers of technology, communications, utility and related infrastructure services. Kane is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and through its operating subsidiaries maintains a nationwide footprint offering a complete suite of structured cabling, outside plant/utility, and related infrastructure services.

Aterian Investment Partners manages approximately $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

