NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR KANSAS MANUFACTURED HOUSING ASSOCIATION

TOPEKA, Kan. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Neu Smith, Executive Director of the Kansas Manufactured Housing Association today unveiled a state of the art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in the Sunflower State. The platform allows Kansas homebuyers the capability to browse, select and tour manufactured homes & modular homes for sale online .

Its new website, www.KansasFactoryBuilt.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Kansas manufactured and modular housing, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.

"Today's consumers want to shop online," said Smith. "Now in Kansas, you can find your next home in a real-time, virtual shopping experience."

This new site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

About The Kansas Manufactured Housing Association

The Kansas Manufactured Housing Association (KMHA) is a nonprofit trade association representing all facets of the factory-built housing industry, including manufacturers, builders/retailers, community owners/operators, suppliers, installers, insurers, financial service providers, and transporters. The association was founded over 50 years ago and is located in Topeka, Kansas.

The mission of KMHA is to promote and sustain an environment in which manufactured and modular homes are preferred housing choices. The association works to promote fair and equitable laws and regulations and to eliminate barriers to quality, affordable housing.

