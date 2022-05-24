Statement by the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Uvalde Shooting

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by United States Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran on today's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas:

"Just over a week ago 10 people were killed in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York; today 14 children and a teacher were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. What will it be next week?

"The nation's mayors stand with Mayor Don McLaughlin at this difficult time. We send our condolences to the families of the children and the teacher who were killed. We cannot begin to understand their grief or that of the entire Uvalde community. We hope that those who were injured will recover and that the residents of Uvalde and all those affected by this tragedy will soon be able to begin the healing process.

"Mayors have tried to pass municipal ordinances to make their cities safer, but in many cases their efforts have been thwarted by their state legislature and their governor. Texas, like many states, has made it easier for residents to buy and carry guns. We call on Texas and all states to pass common sense gun legislation to protect their residents, especially our children.

"We've said it before and we'll say it again, this should not be happening in our country. What is it going to take for Congress to do something about it? How many young children – babies – must be murdered? Bipartisan gun safety legislation that could help to prevent such shootings was passed by the House of Representatives over a year ago and remains stalled in the Senate. The Senate must take up this legislation and pass it now."

