Australian Goldfields Changes Name to Oz Lithium Corp. and Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oz Lithium Corporation (formerly, Australian Goldfields Limited) (the "Company") (CSE: OZLI) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2022, the Company changed its name to Oz Lithium Corporation, and trading symbol from "AUGF" to "OZLI." The Company's new CUSIP number is 67114X109 and the new ISIN number is CA67114X1096. The share capital of the Company remained unchanged. Full details can be found at the new company website https://www.ozlithiumcorp.com.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,395,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers, and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

The Company has an extensive exploration package in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Pilbara region has a recent history of lithium production, beginning in 2017 with Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN) Wodgina Lithium Mine, which is among the world's largest hard rock lithium operations. Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora lithium operation, and Global Lithium Resources Marble Bar Lithium Deposit, are also located in the Pilbara mining region. Recent exploration for lithium in the area of tenements held by the Company has allowed OZ Li to re-focus its current exploration plans. Two claim areas are receiving exploration attention.

December 2021 , Chilean lithium producer SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile NYSE: SQM) announced a joint venture with Kalamazoo Resources (ASX: KZR) on KZR's Dom's Hill Lithium Project.

The AUGF Cuprite West and Cuprite East Projects are strategically located on either side of the KZR Dom's Hill Property.

The Nortia Project comprised of 19 blocks totaling 5,510 hectares is located 30 kilometers east of the historic mining town of Nullagine. On a reconnaissance visit in February, five pegmatite float samples were obtained from the south-west portion of the claim group. All five ran anomalous values of lithium ranging from 8.3 ppm Li to 74.1 ppm Li. Results indicate there may be insitu pegmatites which potentially host higher Li values.

The Cuprite East (6,936 hectares) and Cuprite West (2,980 hectares) Projects surround the Kalamazoo / SQM joint venture noted above. A recent 1,246 soil sample program was completed with results expected in the near future. A LANDSAT program was commissioned with Perry Remote Sensing, LLC, of Denver Colorado. The sensor work is ongoing with a full report expected in May. Results will be utilized to guide the field crew for onsite exploration.

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Adrian Hobkirk President and CEO

T: 954-684-8040

E: info@australiangoldfields.com

W: www.australiangoldfields.com

