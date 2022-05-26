InventHelp Inventor Develops New Grill for Barbecuing Outdoors (JMT-125)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for barbecuing enthusiasts to prepare meals, heat foods or boil water," said an inventor, from Highland, N.Y., "so I invented the HUDSON VALLEY SOLAR GRILL. My design would eliminate the need to use combustible or flammable fuel sources."

The patent-pending invention provides a more convenient grill for barbecuing outdoors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to charcoal and gas grills. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

