LQwD Fintech Corp. Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Loretto as an independent director replacing Dean Sutton, who will remain an advisor to the Company. The Board now consists of Shone Anstey, Ashley Garnot, Pino Perone, Kim Evans and Peter Loretto.

Mr. Loretto holds an MBA from Gonzaga University in Spokane Washington with more than 35 years of extensive international investment banking, corporate finance and both venture and senior board listed company experience.

