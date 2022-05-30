Corsight AI's Rapid Expansion Continues with Appointment of New CFO

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI, a leading Facial Recognition Technology provider, continues its rapid expansion with the announcement of new Chief Financial Officer, Moshe Fink. Moshe joins the Corsight team with more than twenty years of finance and accounting experience, with 15+ years spent in finance management and CFO roles.

He previously served as CFO at AI technology firm, Axilion, with prior leadership experience at Amazon, Oracle, and EY. He is an expert in leading organisations through rapid scaled growth and organising finances into a business strategy that delivers valued results.

Moshe will manage Corsight's financial operations and help lead the firm through further anticipated growth cycles in the coming years. Moshe will be located at Corsight's corporate headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I am thrilled to join Corsight AI to further its mission in enhancing the world of ethical facial recognition technologies." said Moshe Fink. "I look forward to contributing to Corsight's world-class team and helping the company realise its strategic priorities as it scales."

Rob Watts, Chief Executive Officer at Corsight AI, comments: 'I am pleased to appoint Moshe Fink as our new CFO. He has a strong track record in leading financial operations and creating efficiencies at high-quality organisations. We are excited to add him to our executive team, as we scale and build on the widespread customer adoption and demand for our unrivalled AI technology."

