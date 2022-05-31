Crunch Franchise Announces New Location in Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming October 2022 opening of Crunch McKnight, a spacious, $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million in state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch McKnight will be the first Crunch location in Pittsburgh, and will be located at 8050 McKnight Road in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch McKnight will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch McKnight is owned by partners John Armatas and Brian Hibbard, Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch McKnight will be Fitness Ventures' 27th location nationwide.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Pittsburgh," said owner Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch is known for its exciting group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective Crunch McKnight members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/mcknight or call (412)-939-7100 to purchase memberships.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch