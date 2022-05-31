Netskope Expands Operations With Strategic Addition Of St. Louis Area Office

Rapidly Growing Cloud Security Company Continues To Attract, Grow, Retain Cybersecurity Professionals In Talent-Rich Region

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, today announced the grand opening of a new office located in Clayton, Missouri, part of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. The new location was selected based on the St. Louis region's talent-rich technology environment, and will serve as Netskope's primary hub in the central United States.

Netskope executives including Chief Information Security Officer Lamont Orange and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Clark will lead the company's expansion. Both reside in the St. Louis area and have long-standing local business and community ties.

"From our strong partnership with global technology leader World Wide Technology to our working relationships with the area's top universities such as Washington University, Maryville University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, selecting St. Louis as the next location for our strategic expansion just makes sense," said Lamont Orange, Chief Information Security Officer, Netskope. "The plethora of local technology and cybersecurity talent resources in Clayton and the Greater St. Louis area is undeniable, and we are very excited to expand our role in the local community."

"We are delighted that Netskope has chosen to make Clayton their home in the St. Louis region," said Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris. "From their offices in the heart of Clayton's bustling downtown, they will provide a key strategic security partner for the education and business community alike. Clayton is proud to welcome them."

Netskope is uniquely positioned to meet the emerging security and performance demands of a cloud-centric, hybrid work environment. Earlier this year, Netskope was recognized by industry analyst firm Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE), which describes a set of capabilities critical to creating and securing how businesses will use hybrid work models today and in the future to achieve their goals.

"Building upon our corporate philosophy of extending flexibility to our global workforce, which includes the option of working from anywhere, we've found that many of our employees prefer the choice of a hybrid work experience," said Marilyn Miller, Chief People Officer, Netskope. "Our new St. Louis area office provides our local team with the best range of options possible, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the region and wherever top talent resides."

Netskope will celebrate the opening of the new office tomorrow, June 1, with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will be attended by local business leaders, politicians, university officials, Netskope customers, Netskope employees, and more.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

