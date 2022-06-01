ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS NAMES NEW NATIONAL MEDIA SPOKESPEOPLE FOR 2022-2025

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed eight registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed five spokespeople to another term.

The Academy's national volunteer spokesperson network consists of 30 registered dietitian nutritionists who conduct thousands of nutrition and healthful eating interviews on behalf of the Academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.

As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy Spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor's degree (most spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.

The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2022-2025. Their term begins June 1:

Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes , MS, RDN, CDCES, LDN, NASM-WFS CPT, Hopkinton, Mass. , is in private practice . Her areas of expertise include diabetes, maternal and prenatal nutrition, vegetarian and vegan nutrition, weight management and women's nutrition.

Lena Beal , MS, RDN, LD, Atlanta, Ga. , is a cardiovascular dietitian at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Her additional areas of expertise include enteral nutrition, malnutrition, medical nutrition therapy and weight management.

Amy Bragagnini , MS, RD, CSO, Grand Rapids, Mich. , is an oncology dietitian at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center. Her additional areas of expertise include gastrointestinal nutrition, mindful/intuitive eating, women's nutrition and nutrition for those with kidney stones.

Theresa Gentile , MS, RDN, CDN, Brooklyn, N.Y. , is the coordinator of the home enteral nutrition program at Maimonides Medical Center. Her areas of expertise include cardiovascular nutrition, family nutrition, metabolism and weight management.

Emma Laing , PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Athens, Ga. , is a clinical professor and director of the didactic program in dietetics at the University of Georgia . Her areas of expertise include mindful/intuitive eating, osteoporosis, research and review analysis and vitamin D.

Monique Richard , MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, IFNCP, RYT, Johnson City, Tenn. , is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include behavior and lifestyle modification, functional foods and phytochemicals, integrative and functional medicine, nutrigenomics and supplements and vitamins.

Kimberly Snodgrass , RDN, LD, Dearborn, Mich. , is a renal care coordinator at Fresenius Medical Care. Her additional areas of expertise include cholesterol, high blood pressure, stress and emotional eating and weight management.

Jessica Sylvester , MS, RD/LDN, CNSC, CDCES, Boca Raton, Fla. , is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, gastrointestinal nutrition, medical nutrition therapy, weight management and women's nutrition.

The Academy also reappointed five spokespeople for 2022-2025:

Yasi Ansari , MS, RD, CSSD, Los Angeles, Calif.

Jennifer Bruning , MS, RDN, LDN, Chicago, Ill.

Amy Kimberlain , RDN, LDN, CDCES, Miami, Fla.

Caroline Passerrello , MS, RDN, LDN, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Angel Planells , MS, RDN, CD, FAND, Seattle, Wash.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

