The Andersons, Inc. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies 2022

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, with the full list available on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three key points: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange-listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study.

"Our intent is to be a company which creates value for and builds beneficial, enduring, and mutually reinforcing relationships with all of our stakeholders and others with whom we have business relationships, as defined by our Statement of Principles," said The Andersons President and CEO Pat Bowe. "When you lead with a foundation of integrity, over the course of time, it leads to strong, trusting relationships. For the past 75 years, trust has been one of our key principles and we are proud to have been recognized for something we deeply value."

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 as well as Best Employers for Diversity 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

