Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with Big Block Realty North

Potomac, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement service for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the formal addition of Big Block Realty North to its brokerage partnerships program. Big Block Realty North, located in Sacramento, Ca., is a rapidly growing real estate brokerage dedicated to leading the industry with top notch education, proven technology-driven systems and the freedom of full business control.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, Big Block Realty North has created its home revitalizing program powered by Curbio. This new program, House Doctor, will enable sellers working with Big Block Realty North to optimize the value of their home by making necessary pre-listing updates without any upfront costs.

"At Curbio, we take pride in being a reliable, trusted resource for all our brokerage partners. We are thrilled to formally welcome Big Block Realty North to our brokerage partnerships program, a powerful tool that can be used to provide a better transaction experience for all their agents and clients. We can't wait to start providing their agents with our solution, to help them get all their listings on the market quickly and sold for top dollar," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

By partnering with Curbio, Big Block Realty North's agents now have access to a completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms for their clients. In an industry where demand for concierge services is rising, House Doctor, powered by Curbio, will empower Big Block Realty North's agents with the edge they need to win more listings, and sell their existing listings quickly and for top dollar.

"We are so excited to be able to offer House Doctor, powered by Curbio, to our growing team of agents and their clients. At Big Block Realty North, we are focused on providing the most agent-centric platform in the country. Curbio's turnkey solution, combined with their pay-at-closing terms and world-class team of experts, are going to be an incredible resource for our agents. This partnership really was an obvious choice for us," said Suneet Agarwal, CEO of Big Block Realty North.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio