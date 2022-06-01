José R. Pizarro promoted to Vice President of Acquisitions

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that José R. Pizarro has been promoted to Vice President of Acquisitions.

José R. Pizarro, Vice President of Acquisitions (PRNewswire)

In this role, José will be responsible for underwriting investments and dispositions, valuations, investor approvals, research, and project performance analyses for Avanta.

José has worked for the Hunt Family of Companies since 2013, first as a member of Hunt Investment Management and then transitioning to Hunt Development Group in 2015. His prior role was with Hunt Mortgage Group in the Agency Debt and Affordable Housing Debt groups, where he was responsible for sourcing, screening, and underwriting potential transactions.

José earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Statistics (Cum Laude) from the University of South Florida in 2008 and a Master of Business Administration degree in Real Estate and Finance (with Distinction) in 2015 from DePaul University.

"I'm pleased to see someone with Jose's experience and longevity recognized with this new role," said Avanta Managing Director Peter Spier. "While we continue to grow the Avanta team, it's equally important to see internal capabilities maximized."

About Avanta

Avanta is setting the standard in the build-for-rent communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avanta Residential