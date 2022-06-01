SANS INSTITUTE TO PROVIDE KEYNOTE SESSION ON THE FIVE MOST DANGEROUS NEW ATTACK TECHNIQUES AT THE 2022 RSA CONFERENCE

SANS INSTITUTE TO PROVIDE KEYNOTE SESSION ON THE FIVE MOST DANGEROUS NEW ATTACK TECHNIQUES AT THE 2022 RSA CONFERENCE

Will also conduct livestreams with SANS Instructors about the industry's biggest topics; host the NetWars Tournament for cybersecurity practitioners

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SANS Institute will take the stage at the 2022 RSA Conference, presenting the keynote on the five most dangerous new attack techniques, as well as presenting on the security of the software supply chain. By popular demand, SANS will again host a NetWars tournament featuring Core NetWars Version 7 challenges. The SANS Institute will also be available to discuss cybersecurity training and education in the South Hall, booth #3416, while also conducting livestreams with SANS instructors about the most pressing issues in cybersecurity.

RSA 2022 will take place June 6 - 9 in San Francisco, California. This conference brings together the industry's greatest minds to improve the nation's cybersecurity posture and collaborate to build stronger and smarter security teams.

SANS RSA Presentations:

Keynote Session: The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques

Presented By:

Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Technology Institute

James Lyne, CTO, SANS Institute

Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research, SANS Technology Institute

Heather Mahalik, DFIR Curriculum Lead and Director of Digital Intelligence, SANS Institute and Cellebrite

Katie Nickels, Certified Instructor and Director of Intelligence, SANS Institute and Red Canary

When: Wednesday, June 8 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. PT

Session: Is a Secure Software Supply Chain Even Possible, Let Alone Feasible?

Presented By:

Tony Sager, Senior VP and Chief Evangelist, SANS Institute

Steven Lipner, Executive Director, SAFECode

When: Monday, June 6 at 2:20 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. PT

Many of the concepts discussed in software supply chain security come out of old-fashioned material goods supply chains. "Chain" is a broken metaphor for security. The software supply "web" would be more appropriate. This session will present and debate alternative models developers should be using from other industries, which is a mix of standards, some testing, and some enforcement.

Each year at RSA Conference, SANS provides the authoritative briefing on the most dangerous new attack techniques in use today, what's coming next, and what organizations can do to prepare. This session gives organizations a chance to prioritize upcoming attack vectors and get ahead of them.

Livestreams

Join SANS instructors as they participate in exciting discussions about the biggest topics in cybersecurity, which will be happening live from the SANS booth #3416 in the South Hall throughout the conference. Stop by the booth to join the conversation or tune in online.

NetWars Tournament

Back by popular demand, SANS Core NetWars Tournament is a staple in the RSAC Sandbox. Compete with your peers in a hands-on cybersecurity challenge developed to build and enhance your skills as a cybersecurity professional. Each tournament will be a separate event for the first 30 students that register and will run in the RSAC Sandbox from Tuesday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 8.

Add to Your Schedule

Visit SANS | GIAC at Booth #3416

Learn how SANS is helping security teams, leaders, and practitioners close the skills gap and improve their security posture through world-class instruction and hands-on labs led by the industry's most acclaimed experts and thought leaders.

Meet with our team and learn how you can:

Sharpen your skills and secure a rewarding, mission-critical job in cybersecurity

Explore skill paths in Cyber Defense, Offensive Ops, Digital Forensics, Cloud Security, ICS Security, and Cybersecurity Leadership

Leverage our best-in-class Security Awareness solutions to transform your organization's ability to measure and reduce human risk

Boost executive buy-in for critical security investments

Book a Meeting

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity and provides the highest and most rigorous assurance of cybersecurity knowledge and skill globally. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

View original content:

SOURCE SANS Institute