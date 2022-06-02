America's First $35/Month Photography Studio Rental, Black Goose Studios, is Revolutionizing the Creative Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Goose Studios is shaking up the creative rental industry with its unlimited monthly membership for only $35. Studios are fully furnished, equipped with backdrops, strobes, and vanity stations for members to use. Members only really need to bring is their camera. Making their equipment commute a day in the past. With inflation on the rise and post-pandemic aftershocks affecting creatives across the country, members are quickly ditching the by-the-hour rental spaces and jumping on to a more inclusive program. For decades, competitors have been charging photographers upwards of $300 per hour to utilize similar studio spaces, discouraging emerging photographers wanting to dip their feet in growing their portfolio. Black Goose is revolutionizing the way people rent creative spaces — making it more affordable and accessible than ever before. With locations already in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio, and Honolulu, and many more to come, Black Goose is rapidly becoming the go-to photography rental studio for professionals and emerging creatives alike. The best part is, members have access to all locations across the country. This means a traveling photographer can easily reach clientele in California and then head to Texas the next day, without having to take their entire equipment with them.

Black Goose uses a self-serve model meaning no attendant is present during sessions. This allows members to maintain the privacy they need for them and their clients. That said, members are encouraged to have experience in working with studio equipment and being able to sync their camera to strobes as no assistance is provided. Members are welcome to take their own equipment and props as well.

New members can sign up online to initiate their membership and immediately book a session using its robust scheduling system. Members can reserve the space in as little as two hours in advance and up to two months out, depending on availability. Their motto is to ensure there is always availability for all members and have been pretty good at opening more locations to satisfy any excess in capacity. Members have been able to rely on these studios by bringing their entire studio projects to these studios. With its cutting-edge pricing and convenient locations, Black Goose Studios is poised to take the creative rental industry by storm.

