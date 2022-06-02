Atlantic Data Security Announces Hiring of Cristelle Michael as Vice President of Marketing

Experienced cybersecurity marketer will spearhead organization's growth

RESTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Data Security, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced the hiring of Cristelle Michael as Vice President of Marketing. Cristelle brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology and security industry to Atlantic Data Security and will support EVP and General Manager Scott Kasper's growth and scaling efforts.

Most recently serving as Director of Marketing with Connectwise, Cristelle has led multi-million dollar cybersecurity marketing and growth initiatives for organizations including Fidelis Cybersecurity, GuidePoint Security, Ekahau, and Ironbow. She brings keen demand and lead generation insight to Atlantic Data Security, which offers end-to-end cybersecurity services as well as technology advisory services, managed services, security staffing, professional services, and architecture support

"Cristelle is the perfect person to help take Atlantic Data Security to the next level," said Kasper. "Our growth so far has shown that we've got a rock-solid security model supported by a well-trained staff. To get to the next level, we needed someone with experience with creating and implementing breakthrough marketing strategy in a crowded industry, and Cristelle was the perfect fit."

A veteran of the Dulles Technology Corridor, Cristelle's achievements include helping to develop a cybersecurity channel marketing program that led to a 139% partner cybersecurity sales increase in less than 12 months with ConnectWise, running GuidePoint Security's market development activities, and planning and executing numerous award-winning strategic marketing campaigns in the technology and cybersecurity space. When looking for her next opportunity, she was looking for something a bit more personal.

"What attracted me to Atlantic Data Security was the quality of the people, combined with the company's partnership approach to its clients. We have a saying here, 'our success is your success'. That environment and connection is what I want our customers to see and feel. I know that once they do, our growth will follow."

About Atlantic Data Security

With upwards of 30 years in the cyber security industry, we are experienced in all the essential elements of an organization's security infrastructure. We are fully trained on the security solutions we represent, and provide end-to-end value from architecture to professional services, managed services, post-deployment support, and consulting.

Our success hinges on your success. That is why we developed a security model to secure and prepare your organization against potential threats that are now a given in today's business world. Our goal is to be an extension of your existing IT team, helping you to accelerate your business by providing a resilient and secure working environment. To learn more, visit atlanticdatasecurity.com

