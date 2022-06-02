High Tide President and CEO, Raj Grover, Named Cannabis Person of the Year at O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala

Company Receives Seven Award Nominations in Total

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is proud to announce that it's President and CEO, Raj Grover, was named Cannabis Person of the Year at the O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, a national annual event that recognizes excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry, last night in Toronto.

High Tide President and CEO, Raj Grover, Accepts the Cannabis Person of the Year Award at the O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala on June 1, 2022. (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to event organisers, the Cannabis Person of the Year award 'honours an individual's exemplary service and dedication to our ever-changing industry, this person makes a true global difference and stands well above the crowd, bringing their strength and leadership to our vital and changing industry.'

"I am truly humbled and honoured to be named Cannabis Person of the Year but this recognition is one I can't accept alone. High Tide's success is due to the tireless work and dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers, which is evidenced by the fact that we are the largest non-franchised cannabis retailer in Canada," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "I also want to congratulate all nominees across the various categories - you are all winners who have helped shape and grow our industry through turbulent times. High Tide's success is built not only upon our diversified cannabis ecosystem, but also the diversity of our leadership team. Social equity and corporate social responsibility are core to what we are trying to build at High Tide. I want to reiterate my commitment to being a champion for these causes within the broader cannabis sector," added Mr. Grover.

Along with Cannabis Person of the Year, High Tide leadership and subsidiaries received seven nominations, including Canna Cabana (Best Customer Service and Best Retail Chain), Fastendr™ (Best Innovative Technology) and recognition of Senior Vice President of Corporate & Public Affairs Omar Khan's government lobbying on the cannabis file (Best Activist/Advocate of the Year).

ABOUT RAJ GROVER

Since starting his first company at the age of 22, Raj has established himself as one of Canada's foremost business strategists and deal makers. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Raj has grown High Tide from one small shop of 2 employees in 2009, into one of Canada's largest cannabis retailers with over 1,100 amazing team members and business interests spanning North America and Europe.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

HighTide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 124 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

