Message from the CEO - Local & Award-Winning Legends Distillery Of Georgia is taking on the major brands…and winning!

Message from the CEO - Local & Award-Winning Legends Distillery Of Georgia is taking on the major brands…and winning!

CUMMING, Ga. , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Legends Distillery Awards (PRNewswire)

G'day,

Our team at SpiritsUSA set out to merge a 21st Century approach along with an age-old way of distilling and what we've accomplished in a short amount of time with our Legends of Georgia Distillery line of spirits has proven above and beyond that we are on the cusp of something truly amazing.

Legends Distillery has become one of Georgia's fastest growing distilleries in our state's history with over 42 awards earned including prestigious accolades such as Best in Class Platinum, Double Platinum, Double Golds, Vodka of the Year and most recently earning the Consumers' Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards.

Our Legends 115 Wheated Bourbon was voted "Best Wheated Bourbon in the Country" at the Ascot Awards, which for any major brand would be an amazing accomplishment, let alone a micro distillery based out of Cumming, GA…speaks volumes!

We achieved this by sourcing the best available spirits and finishing them with our patented "Quantum Purity" technology, reducing 50-70% of the impurities in alcohol which naturally occurs during the distilling process, allowing for full flavor of our spirits to shine whilst reducing the burn, arguably making our Legends spirits the smoothest and purest brand in the market today.

I stand by message, and I ask you to give our Local and Award-Winning Legends of Georgia a try and welcome you to 'TAKE THE LEGENDS CHALLENGE!'

Our Legends Vodka vs your go-to brand and post your results on social media, tag us at @Legends_Spirits with the hashtag #takethelegendschallenge. I am confident you will agree, our Georgia Vodka is the smoothest vodka you will ever taste.

As an immigrant and proud American Citizen, I say on every one of my bottles 100% American Owned (some with accents) and continue to embody the American Dream of moving to this great country and thrive under the red, white, and blue of our nations flag.

As I always believe , enjoy life to the fullest, give back to your community and protect your family.

Cheers,

Michael Gerard – Managing Partner/Founder

www.SpiritsUSA.com

mg@spiritsusa.com

Legends of Georgia Distillery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirits of the USA