Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes First Team from JP Morgan: Praetego Private Wealth

Florida-based team with over $200 million AUM combines comprehensive planning, fiduciary mindset, and tax expertise for a holistic wealth management experience

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Praetego Private Wealth, the latest team to leave the world of big banks for Sanctuary's brand of partnered independence. The new firm, based in Trinity, FL, consists of Founding Partners and Private Wealth Advisors Dustin Cali, CFP®, and Daniel Ventura, CFP®, and Client Associate Thomas Solfio and comes to Sanctuary with more than $200 million in client assets under management.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"As Sanctuary celebrates our fourth anniversary, we're extremely proud to welcome the first team from JP Morgan who has chosen to join Sanctuary," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We have a tremendously strong pipeline of potential new partners and expect this to be Sanctuary Wealth's most dynamic year to date. We will be making additional announcements as the year progresses."

"We take a holistic approach to our clients' needs that integrates much more than their portfolios into our financial planning," said Dustin Cali, Founding Partner & Private Wealth Advisor, Praetego Private Wealth. "In considering this move, we interviewed dozens of firms, but Sanctuary's open architecture platform was the only one that had everything we were looking for. Sanctuary gives us the ability to leverage public and private investment managers and to integrate many different things into one seamless solution for our clients."

In addition to being Certified Financial Planners™ (CFP®), both Dustin Cali, and Daniel Ventura also earned certification as Enrolled Agents, the highest credential awarded by the IRS. That designation allows the holder to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service for tax issues that include audits, collections, and appeals. They were both previously Private Client Advisors with JP Morgan, having joined in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

"As Certified Financial Planners™, we work to integrate all different aspects of financial planning and Sanctuary's open architecture platform allows us to leverage solutions from both public and private investment managers," said Daniel Ventura, Founding Partner & Private Wealth Advisor, Praetego Private Wealth. "We felt that the management team at Sanctuary really understood our business and have the resources to help us do even more with all aspects of our practice."

"Dustin and Daniel have built a great practice at JP Morgan and as independent business owners are well positioned to grow Praetego Private Wealth to even greater heights with the support that Sanctuary brings to the table," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "At the same time, their collective experience with tax issues will enhance the level of intellectual capital available throughout our network."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth