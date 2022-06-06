InventHelp Inventors Develop Safe Food Delivery Device for Households (DAL-142)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and convenient way to receive a food delivery at your door without concern over contamination and the transfer of airborne germs," said one of two inventors, from Mansfield, Texas, "so we invented the DOOR WAITER. Our design also eliminates the need for the food delivery to be placed on the ground."

The patent-pending invention provides a non-contact way to receive food deliveries outside a residence. In doing so, it eliminates the need to answer the door and talk to delivery persons. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it ensures that food orders are safe and at the proper temperature. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

