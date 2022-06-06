MillerKnoll Introduces Design Days at Fulton Market

New Products from Herman Miller, Geiger, Knoll, KnollTextiles, Maharam, Muuto, and naughtone June 13-15 in Chicago

ZEELAND, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), a global leader in design, is hosting the company's first Design Days with product launches, exhibits, and events across its brands from June 13-15, 2022 at the company's Fulton Market showrooms in Chicago, Illinois.

"The launch of MillerKnoll Design days underscores how we are doing things differently as a collective of dynamic brands and driving meaningful change within our industry," said Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. "With more than a dozen new launches for the workplace and home, the results are clear. We are leveraging sustainable production processes, global operations, and design teams across our brands to remake modern for the 21st century. In partnership with our newly launched MillerKnoll dealer network, our cross-brand sales team is proud to welcome customers to our showrooms and retail space on Fulton Market."

As one of the early anchor tenants, MillerKnoll helped shape Fulton Market into a design destination. Today, the company's collective of brands comes together in 70,000 combined square feet of showroom and retail space across locations at 1100 and 811 West Fulton Market. Driven by complementary problem-solving philosophies, the research, insights, and products of MillerKnoll are on display and ready to help customers solve relevant questions around the future of work and home.

"We are excited to bring the brands in the MillerKnoll collective together with special events for our dealers, customers, and design partners," said MillerKnoll Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tim Straker. "Throughout Design Days, we will share insights and debut products customers want and need to solve problems or create opportunities in their spaces. Our customer will always be first. That's why we're disrupting the industry to provide customers with more choices and more innovative design."

811 West Fulton is home to three floors of showrooms featuring Knoll, Muuto, DatesWeiser, KnollTextiles, and Spinneybeck|Filzfelt. 1100 West Fulton houses four floors of showrooms featuring Herman Miller, Geiger, DatesWeiser, HAY, Maharam, naughtone, and MAARS, as well as a ground-level retail floor featuring Design Within Reach, HAY, and a Herman Miller seating store.

The company will host events and exhibits throughout Design Days to debut products, provide engaging programs, and inspire the design community and its clients. Highlights include:

Knoll is launching a new performance seating collaboration with industrial designer Marc Newson and a new collection by Dan Grabowski, designed primarily for private offices but also for the shared spaces that often adjoin them. In addition, Knoll will showcase enhancements to Antenna Workspaces, which captures the energy of people coming together with the best technology, furniture, and spaces for their work.

KnollTextiles is celebrating its 75th anniversary by introducing The Heritage Collection: eight archive-inspired textiles that continue to evolve the modernist tradition by combining the best archival design with next-generation technology. KnollTextiles will preview the collection along with an exhibit of corresponding archival fabrics and a display of its performance-oriented Focus and Pattern Play Collections.

Muuto is sharing their latest perspectives on Scandinavian design and presenting a series of new designs for the evolving needs of the modern workspace, hospitality settings, and educational institutions, including the new Linear System Series, a new Linear Steel Outdoor Chair, and the Connect Soft Modular Sofa. In addition, Muuto is previewing some of their fall designs: The Oslo Lounge Chair, the Fiber Conference Chair, and the Sketch Toolbox made with 91% recycled plastic for a nomadic work life.

Herman Miller is launching an office chair with celebrated design team Studio 7.5. It is the newest seating collaboration between Herman Miller and Studio 7.5 since the groundbreaking Cosm Chair. In addition, Herman Miller will showcase the re-issue of the Nelson Cube sofa and offer a pop-up exhibit, "Herman Miller: A Way of Living," which features the brand's unique point-of-view brought to life with objects curated from its vast archives.

Maharam will preview over twenty new and upcoming textiles from the Maharam Design Studio, Scholten & Baijings, Paul Smith, and their newest collaborator, Bertjan Pot. The textiles will be presented on the architectural installation Frame Structures designed by longtime Maharam collaborator Neil Logan.

Geiger is launching a revolutionary, leather wrap sit-to-stand desk. With an elegant design and four rising legs, this desk includes drawers lined with beautiful wool from FilzFelt. It is the latest example of how MillerKnoll can leverage materials and talent across its portfolio. In addition, Geiger is expanding its leading case goods collection with additional solutions for executive offices, meeting, and huddle rooms.

naughtone will debut a collection of new modern furniture pieces, each positioned to be simply familiar and fundamentally versatile. From the playful colors of the Penny Stool to the curving lines of the Sweep Table, to the wide lineup of tables in the Tier Collection, the team is excited to show the latest product endeavors moving the brand closer towards sustainable circularity.

Within the two showrooms, DatesWeiser showcases conference room solutions with refined materials and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt demonstrates how to design welcoming spaces with architectural acoustic materials.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for everyone.

