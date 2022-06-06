New Book, Inside Outsourcing, Warns of Seismic Shift Toward Remote Work, Offshore Staffing, and Complete Disruption of Employment Norms

LONDON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Accelerator today announced the book launch of Inside Outsourcing: How Remote Work, Outsourcing & Global Employment is Changing the World. This long-awaited book is a wake-up call for businesses at a time when the world is seeing a dramatic change in employment norms toward remote, global and offshore solutions.

Outsourcing is the bad boy of business. Blamed for poor quality, unethical salaries, and inhumane conditions. Yet, Apple, Google, and most other Fortune 500 companies outsource - and the industry is growing at breakneck speed.

With soaring salaries, staff shortages, and the Great Resignation wreaking havoc on the economy, business owners are turning to offshore staffing solutions in record numbers.

As businesses get used to remote work solutions, and a post-COVID new normal, employers are realizing that offshoring gives them access to a global pool of highly-qualified candidates – and they can save 70% on staff costs.

Global employment means that employers can access highly capable staff from USD$500 /mo. It's a game-changing proposition for businesses.

Everyone is talking about remote work, outsourcing, virtual assistants, and global employment - but the industry remains mysterious.

"If you deprive yourself of outsourcing and your competitors do not, you're putting yourself out of business." Lee Kuan Yew, Former Prime Minister of Singapore .

Inside Outsourcing explores the evolution of outsourcing and the future of global employment as it transitions from an obscure industry to a default way of work. This seminal book on modern global outsourcing shines a light on the $200bn industry, and the seismic shift toward remote work, offshore staffing, and global employment.

ABOUT DEREK GALLIMORE

The book's author, Derek Gallimore , is the leading authority on global outsourcing solutions for business. Derek Gallimore is the founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, the world's leading marketplace and advisory for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), offshore staffing, remote and global employment.

BOOK RELEASE:

Available in Paperback, Kindle (ebook), and Audible (audio) versions by 8 June. Available from Amazon. Full details about the book, along with further information about the author, can be found at: https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/inside-outsourcing/

ISBN: Paperback: 978-1-7396230-0-5 | Ebook: 978-1-7396230-1-2 | Audio: 978-1-7396230-2-9

