about-face Launches the Bare Necessities - Brilliant-Toned, Insanely-pigmented Neutral Additions to the Award-Winning Shadowsticks Franchise on June 7, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- about-face, the multi-dimensional color cosmetics brand founded by Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, announces the release of The Bare Necessities – an extension of the brand's best-selling award winning Shadowstick collection in 4 NEW neutral-toned, pearly shades. The drop features the shimmer-loaded eyeshadow sticks pumped with powerful pigment. Easy-on-the-eyes and easy-to-apply, these long-wear formulas can withstand the heat all Summer long with 10+ hours of staying power. Also arriving today, June 7, is the long-awaited restock of the best-selling Shadowstick shades, in matte and pearly formulas: black, white, icy pink, cloud blue and chartreuse.

The about-face Bare Essentials - 4 new neutral shades of the cult-classic, award-winning Shadowsticks. Easy-on-the-eyes, these creamy crayons come on 4 radiant but neutral shades: Lotus Leaf (pearly champagne white), Miracle Mimosa (pearly soft peach), Actual Ambrosia (pearly soft taupe) and Dream Syndicate (pearly black brown). Available only at www.aboutface.com for $14 (PRNewswire)

"As one of the OG about-face products, Shadowsticks will always be a staple in my makeup kit," Halsey says. "Whether on tour, or just on-the-go, this insanely-pigmented eyeshadow crayon is so easy to apply for simple lid cover, graphic lines and artistic looks. A neutral but strong pearly palette, I'll be rocking shimmering eyes all summer long."

The Bare Necessities features 4 radiant, neutral shades of the cult-classic Shadowsticks, available in Lotus Leaf (pearly champagne white), Miracle Mimosa (pearly soft peach), Actual Ambrosia (pearly soft taupe) and Dream Syndicate (pearly black brown) which Retail at $14.

Plus, about-face releases a restock of the line's award-winning, best-selling hues that also pair with the newest drop. The much-anticipated return serves as an ode to the brand's original collection drop with the Shadowstick franchise being one of the initial products that defined the about-face brand.

Shadowstick is an insanely-pigmented, one-stroke eyeshadow stick that delivers long-lasting, high-impact eye looks in just one swipe. As an extremely easy product to apply, this formula delivers bulletproof color with strong staying power for waterproof, crease-proof and smudge-proof wear.

About about-face:

Makeup without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing,buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly formulated.

About Halsey:

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Reznor, and is now nominated for a Grammy. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November, 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

For more information: www.aboutface.com /@aboutfacebeauty

The award-winning about-face Shadowstick Collection in all 16 shades, available on www.aboutface.com for $14.

