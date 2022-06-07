CRN Recognizes Edafio on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edafio Technology Partners announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Edafio to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"No matter how remote or how distributed our tasks become, people still make a difference," said Mark Hodges, Edafio's Chief Growth Officer. "We put our focus on the Client and distinguish ourselves with our people. We are honored to be recognized by CRN, because it is a validation that a personal touch still makes a difference."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Edafio

With offices in Central and Northwest Arkansas, Edafio Technology Partners is a leading provider of technology and consulting services to businesses across multiple industries. Since 1999, Edafio has helped clients build and protect their businesses through information technology, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Edafio's success begins with its core values: a commitment to client success, unquestionable integrity, and operating as one team with humility and respect.

For more information, visit www.edafio.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

