Manulife Chooses Vonage for Seamless Customer Engagement

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NASDAQ: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Manulife Singapore, a leading provider of insurance and financial planning solutions, to enhance customer engagement in the Asia Pacific region.

Manulife Singapore is using Vonage's SMS API to deliver automated and timely notifications for one-time passwords (OTPs), policy notifications and promotional messages to its customers in the region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and China. Vonage APIs enable businesses to easily build intelligent, intuitive customer experiences directly into their existing applications, systems and workflows, enabling communications across any channel and on any device for better customer engagement.

"Adopting digital solutions and personalized customer experiences has become critical to meeting changing customer expectations and strengthening brand loyalty. In fact, 71% of Singaporean consumers were more likely to buy again from a brand that treated them like an individual. 66% only buy from brands that understand their preferences, such as communicating through their favorite channels1," said Sunny Rao, Senior Vice President, API Global Sales, Vonage.

"SMS remains a vital communication format in the Asia Pacific region, where mobile penetration continues to rise, with 1.8 billion subscribers expected by 20252. Vonage's solutions can help businesses create seamless customer journeys through automated communications solutions. This ensures that businesses are engaging with customers on their preferred channel in a continuous and timely manner," added Rao.

Both the number of application-to-person (A2P) messages and their value are growing as brands add mobile and digital channels to interact with their existing customers and recruit new ones. 1.3 trillion A2P SMS messages were sent in 2020, in emerging Asia Pacific, accounting for 70% of all A2P messages worldwide. It is expected that the number of A2P SMS messages will reach 1.9 trillion by 2025.3

As a Vonage API Services customer, Manulife Singapore's developers also benefit from priority support via a designated support team contactable through all channels and access to an Enterprise Service Manager who can assist with on-boarding and ongoing project success.

The Vonage Communications Platform has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.

