A New Powerhouse In Business Development Combining Lead Generation and Sales Mastery Skills

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QCSS, Inc. and the Samurai Business Group, LLC are pleased to announce today that QCSS has acquired Samurai Business Group and that the larger combined entity now will be able to offer an expanded complement of business development generating services via telephone, online and direct mail to businesses, membership organizations, and nonprofits. And deliver the Sales, Sales Management Mastery skills training, and coaching online and in-person that generate guaranteed increased revenue. Additionally, the combined company will operate under both brands.

QCSS, founded in 1991, has a long history of providing businesses of all sizes with enhanced brand equity, customer loyalty, and financial results. Its methodologies include inbound, outbound, help desk, inside sales, event management, lead generation, win back and fundraising. As a result, QCSS has proven to be the "gold standard" for businesses looking to outsource all or portions of their telemarketing, call center and professional fundraising needs.

Samurai Business Group was founded in 2001 with a vision of helping companies and selling professionals more effectively compete in a complex, rapidly-changing global economy. Devoted to business development and sales mastery, Samurai provides sales and sales management training, coaching, and consulting to turn selling into a competitive advantage and drive long-term business success. For more information, please visit www.samuraibizgrp.com or email r.lambert@samuraibizgrp.com

The combined organization now brings together this wide range of tools better to meet the needs of its clients and their customers.

Cathy Karabetsos, President and founder of QCSS, stated, "We are thrilled to offer Samurai's expanded, highest quality services to our already best in class customer-focused offerings. In addition, we know that QCSS and Samurai's customers will benefit from the combined enterprise since both organizations have longstanding customer-centric philosophies of operation. Together, we look forward to bringing our synergies to market and expanding our reach nationwide."

Robert Lambert, Founding Partner of Samurai Business Group, added, "I am pleased that in QCSS we found an organization wishing to carry on the Samurai tradition of Honor, Service, and Commitment always to exceed customers' expectations. In addition, we want to express our appreciation to the many great clients Samurai has had the pleasure of working with over the past two decades.

