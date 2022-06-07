Shell launches residential power brand Shell Energy, enters Texas market with 100% renewable electricity plans

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell today announced the launch of the Shell Energy brand into the residential power market in the United States. Through Shell Energy Solutions ("Shell Energy") the company now offers 100% renewable electricity plans to eligible customers in Texas, expanding its portfolio of offerings and giving residential customers access to renewable electricity plans while building on the trusted relationships the company has built with Texans over decades.

Shell Oil Company Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Shell Oil Company) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited about this entry into the residential electricity market and look forward to providing a suite of 100% renewable electricity plans to customers across the state," said Glenn Wright, Vice President of Renewables and Energy Solutions for Shell in the Americas. "Shell is widely known for its leadership in developing and delivering low-carbon solutions for commercial customers. Now, backed by our extensive energy trading and marketing expertise, we can offer new products to residential customers who want sustainable, innovative energy plans for their homes."

Shell Energy offers 100% renewable electricity plans to customers in competitive areas of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, with plans backed by renewable energy certificates that support generation from renewable resources.

"We continue to see opportunity in change," said Wright. "This expansion of our renewable offerings in the U.S. allows us to build on our leadership in the energy transition."

In addition to a standard 100% renewable electricity plan, Shell Energy offers a plan for electric vehicle drivers that features free charging during off-peak hours and a fixed electricity rate. For homeowners with solar panels, Shell Energy offers a solar buyback plan that gives customers credit for the excess solar power they export to the grid.

Globally, Shell Energy currently serves approximately 1.5 million customers across nine countries. Shell Energy's launch in the U.S. is another step in Shell's development of a material integrated power business, in-line with Shell's strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

For further information, please visit: www.shellenergy.com

Notes to Editors:

The 100% renewable electricity plans offered through Shell Energy Solutions (TX PUCT #10174) are backed by Renewable Energy Certificates . Renewable Energy Certificates are issued when one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity is generated and delivered to the grid from a renewable energy resource.

Shell Energy electricity plans include a standard 100% Renewable Electricity Plan, an Electric Vehicle Charging plan, and a Solar Buyback plan. Shell Energy's Electric Vehicle Charging plan provides customers free charging during specific off-peak hours and a fixed energy rate.

Shell Energy's Solar Buyback plan gives customers credit for the excess solar power they export. Any excess electricity that customers' solar panels produce will offset their electricity usage, and Shell Energy Solutions will credit them for this extra power.

The ERCOT market supplies power to more than 26 million consumers across 8 million residential meters in Texas , delivering approximately 90% of the energy used in Texas .

Shell Energy North America (U.S.) LP acquired MP2 Energy LLC (MP2 Energy), a commercial and residential power retailer in 2017. MP2 Energy's residential business was rebranded to Shell Energy Solutions in June 2022 and serves a footprint of approximately 33,000 customers.

By 2030, Shell aims to sell more than 560 terawatt-hours of power per year, twice as much electricity as the company sells today, as part of its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.

ABOUT SHELL ENERGY:

Shell Energy provides energy solutions for homes, businesses, communities, and industries that help make energy usage smarter, cleaner, and easier. These solutions include everything from helping power the homes, moments, and families we love, to helping create a roadmap for businesses to meet carbon reduction goals. Because while Shell has been in the power business for almost two decades, we believe we must also help power progress toward a better energy future.

