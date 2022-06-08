Acts Retirement-Life Communities to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Senior Living Leadership

Iconic not-for-profit organization helped to pioneer CCRC model; plans continued growth and innovation in senior services



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acts Retirement-Life Communities, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations, is recognizing the 50th anniversary of its mission serving older adults with a series of celebratory activities and events taking place throughout the year.

For 50 years, Acts has been driven by a singular mission of serving older adults.

"For 50 years, Acts has been driven by a singular mission of serving older adults with best in-class senior housing, services, and care in environments graced with loving-kindness," said Acts CEO Gerald T. Grant. "Our communities are the product of thousands of people who believed in and continue to embrace our mission and culture of loving-kindness which has helped Acts to flourish as one of the nation's premier senior living organizations."

About Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Acts is currently among the nation's largest continuing care retirement community (CCRC) organizations serving more than 10,000 residents in nine states. Acts communities are situated on sprawling campuses that feature a mix of independent living residences with multiple restaurants and many active lifestyle amenities and social activities. Higher levels of care including assisted living and skilled nursing residences are also available on-site to meet residents' changing needs. Acts' niche of merging independent living environments with high quality healthcare helps differentiate its brand from other senior housing options, enabling seniors to live comfortably and secure in one community as they age. Another unique aspect of Acts is its life care offering, which ensures higher levels of care without increasing costs to the resident.

The Beginning of Acts

Acts was founded by a pastor and members of a nondenominational church in suburban Philadelphia in the early 1970s. Inspired by biblical directives to care for seniors, their idea was to create a new kind of housing not readily available at the time where residents could enjoy an active and purposeful retirement lifestyle with the security of having quality skilled healthcare available on-site if it was ever needed. Using their own resources and talents, this group of visionaries built what today is known as Fort Washington Estates, which opened in 1972. The first Acts community was an immediate success and helped further the new model of housing for seniors called a CCRC, which has become a popular fixture in the senior housing landscape and is predominantly operated by faith-based, not-for-profit organizations.

The Acts Mission Grows

Over the ensuing decades, Acts has experienced steady growth and continued to evolve its services while expanding into other states through building new communities, affiliations, alliances, and sponsorship transitions. Today, Acts owns and operates a growing network of communities located throughout the eastern seaboard and is among the largest CCRC organizations in the country. Acts communities are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, Acts reinvests back into its communities for ongoing renovations and upgrades at approximately $133 million annually, and plans to continue exploring opportunities to grow its mission through alliances, affiliations, acquisitions and new development.

Senior Living Leadership

In the spectrum of aging services, Acts ranks as the third largest not-for-profit system according to the 2021 LeadingAge Ziegler 200. Acts has established itself as a force for innovation through its service delivery philosophy and wellness programs that have become widely embraced in the senior living field. Acts' commitment to improving the lives of seniors goes beyond its resident population through its Acts Center for Applied Research, which partners with leading educational and research organizations to explore issues related to healthy aging and ways to improve services for our nation's older adult population.

"Our faith-based principles have guided us well for 50 years, and we believe there is still much more to accomplish," said Acts President Karen I. Christiansen. "We look forward to many more years of delivering innovative senior services to help our residents live their best lives, empowering our employees to grow in their senior living careers, and working with our industry partners to help shape the future of aging services."

To learn more about the growth and success of Acts and its 50th anniversary celebration, including video testimonials shared by residents, employees and supporters visit: www.acts50.com

