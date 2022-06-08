CASIO G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW MODEL TO LUXURY MR-G LINE WITH SOPHISTICATED BLACK MIRRORED FINISH

All-New Model Boasts Multi-Guard Structure that Blends Polished Look with Signature G-SHOCK Durability

DOVER, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces an all new addition to the G-SHOCK luxury men's MR-G line with the launch of the MRGB5000BA-1. The new model offers an opulent, polished finish with a design that pays homage to Japanese calligraphy and AO-ZUMI, a dark blue ink said to have the power for bringing relief for the mind.

The latest luxury MR-G release from G-SHOCK is developed with a Multi-guard Structure that protects the module with superior shock-absorption and a case and bezel design intricately crafted of 25 different components. It also boasts signature G-SHOCK durability with a bezel of COBARION®, a cobalt-chrome alloy four times harder than pure titanium, and a band crafted with special titanium alloy, DAT55G, that is both three times harder than pure titanium and highly workable. Finally, the case and back are made of Ti64-based super-hard titanium alloy.

The new MRGB5000BA-1 also hosts a digital dial with vapor deposition of blue and gold plus a brick pattern border that pays homage to the first G-SHOCK, DW5000C. The watch body is a black DLC (diamond-like carbon) with intricate gold and blue IP accents on the band and side bezel.

G-SHOCK's latest model features the brand's latest technical features as well, like Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the CASIO Watches App. The Bluetooth technology enables the watch to automatically correct the time through a smartphone, making it even more convenient for users that travel often. The app also allows the user to conveniently set alarms, swap their home city and world time, check the status of the latest time sync, solar charge level and more.

In addition, the model boasts Tough Solar power which is made possible with the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial that allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources.

The new timepiece also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Super Illuminator Double LED Light

5 Daily Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

1 Sec. Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (39TZ, 39Cities+UTC)

The MRGB5000BA-1 retails for $4,000 and will be available for purchase starting this July at select retailers, g-shock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

