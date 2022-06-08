Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2022

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.7 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.0 billion, net outflows of $510 million and distributions of $183 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
4/30/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
5/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$22,512
($212)
($689)
$ -
$21,611
Japan Subadvisory
10,133
14
(575)
(81)
9,491
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,238
(43)
(210)
-
5,985
Total Institutional Accounts
38,883
(241)
(1,474)
(81)
37,087
Open-end Funds
46,521
(270)
(1,412)
(51)
44,788
Closed-end Funds
12,599
1
(125)
(51)
12,424
Total AUM
$98,003
($510)
($3,011)
($183)
$94,299
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.