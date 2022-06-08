Johnson // Becker, PLLC Comments on Instant Pot Class Action Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, plaintiffs filed a federal class action lawsuit alleging Instant Pot pressure cookers are "dangerously defective" because their lids can open while the contents are still under pressure, causing second- and third-degree burns. The lawsuit seeks to consolidate customers who purchased an Instant Pot and reimburse them for their economic losses, such as the cost of replacing their pressure cooker.

The legal action against Instant Brands, manufacturer of Instant Pot, comes as no surprise to attorneys at Johnson // Becker, PLLC, a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions, including over 80 clients injured by their Instant Pot.

Instant Pot is the industry leader in electric pressure cookers, and typically dominates the best-seller list on Amazon.com. But those profits have come at the expense of consumers, whose safety was put at risk by defective Instant Pot lids and locking mechanisms.

Instant Pot touts "10 safety features" on its devices, including an automatically locking lid that prevents it from opening under pressure. However, Johnson // Becker attorneys are aware of at least 177 incidents in which an Instant Pot user has suffered substantial burn injuries due to a pressure cooker explosion.

Johnson//Becker has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers manufactured by numerous companies, and feels strongly the interests of consumers who have unfortunately been burned by their exploding pressure cookers are best represented individually, rather than in a class action. Product liability class action lawsuits typically result in far lower settlements, and at Johnson//Becker, PLLC our goal is to maximize compensation for our clients.

