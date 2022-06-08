Joyce Foundation Announces Recipients of 2022 Joyce Awards

Awards support new community-focused arts projects by artists of color

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 recipients of the annual Joyce Awards were announced today. Awards support the creation of innovative new work by pioneering artists of color working in collaboration with communities in the Great Lakes.

Joyce Award Winners 2022 (L-R): Nancy García Loza, Nabil Ince, Michael Manson, Aram Han Sifuentes and Pramila Vasudevan (PRNewswire)

This year's awards fund projects that empower communities through artistic collaboration by exploring the myriad ways that the visual and performing arts can uplift local histories, deepen understanding of immigrant experiences, and encourage greater community cohesion. This year's grants mark the largest total Joyce Awards offered to date, awarding five grants of $75,000 each.

The 2022 Joyce Award winners

Nancy García Loza with the National Museum of Mexican Art ( Chicago, IL )

Nabil Ince with the Harrison Center ( Indianapolis, IN )

Michael Manson with Living Arts ( Detroit, MI )

Aram Han Sifuentes with the HANA Center ( Chicago, IL )

Pramila Vasudevan with Public Art Saint Paul ( Minneapolis - Saint Paul, MN )

The only program of its kind in the Great Lakes, the Joyce Foundation has awarded more than $4 million to the development of new works of visual, performing, and multidisciplinary art presented in collaboration with organizations in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis-St Paul. While the foundation's grantmaking has a regional focus, its work has national impact, demonstrating the capacity of the arts to inspire and mobilize social change. In addition to boosting the careers of artists, the awards are dedicated to fostering culturally vibrant, equitable, and sustainable communities.

"Since 2004, the Joyce Awards have supported more than 77 extraordinary artists of color and their community-driven projects in the Great Lakes region," said Joyce Foundation President and CEO Ellen Alberding. "This year's winners follow that same fine tradition. Their work will reach new audiences to amplify diverse cultural traditions and practices that make our Great Lakes region so vibrant."

Past Joyce Award recipients include

Terence Blanchard

,

Sanford Biggers

,

Camille A. Brown

,

Nick Cave

,

Sydney Chatman

,

Theaster Gates

,

Seitu Jones

,

Bill T. Jones

,

Julie Mehretu

,

Daniel Minter

,

Aparna Ramaswamy

,

Kameelah Janan Rasheed

,

Nari Ward

, and

SANTIAGO

X.

2023 Joyce Awards

Applications open on July 5, 2022, with letters of inquiry due September 12 and online registration for new applicants due September 7, 2022. Learn more by visiting www.joycefdn.org/apply or by contacting joyceawards@joycefdn.org.

