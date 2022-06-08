LITTLE BROTHERS - FRIENDS OF THE ELDERLY MN CHANGES NAME TO FRIENDS & CO™, MISSION AND PROGRAMS CONTINUE UNAFFECTED

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly MN (LBFEMN) has officially changed its name to Friends & Co™. The change will not affect the organization's mission and programs, including the flagship program Visiting Companions, as well as the new phone-based programs – Phone Companions and Coffee Talk.

New name and new logo

"The new Friends & Co name, logo, and colors are more welcoming and inclusive for older adults, donors, volunteers, and community partners," said James Falvey, Friends & Co's executive director. "It expresses the essence of who we are: connection, companionship, and community. It provides an ideal springboard for expanding our services and reaching more older adults in more places than ever before."

The change to Friends & Co is a result of a year-long process that involved participation from older adult members, volunteers, donors, partners, as well as our staff and board of directors. More than 30 key stakeholder interviews were conducted to determine what people liked about LBFEMN, its mission, name, and what they found problematic.

"Change has always been a part of our organization as we have grown and adapted over the years to better serve older adults," Falvey said. "This name change is really a continuation of that ongoing change that first started when we opened our doors in Minnesota 50 years ago."

After reviewing more than 1,000 name options, Friends & Co was the clear winner and paid homage to the organization's past while allowing it to build for the future. With the tagline "meaningful connections for older adults," the new name and visual identity will enable the organization to more effectively market its services via this vibrant and eye-catching logo and color scheme.

