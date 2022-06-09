Affordable Connectivity Program and Viasat Deliver Quality Broadband Internet to Qualifying Households Nationwide

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that it provides nationwide discounted high-speed satellite internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to qualifying households nationwide, including residences outside the cable and fiber footprint. The ACP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

While the ACP is aimed at providing affordable internet options for every consumer that qualifies, many Americans were unable to take advantage of this program due to a lack of internet service availability. Through its satellite technology, Viasat offers qualifying consumers internet options, nationwide, even in the hardest-to-reach locations. Viasat has made all of its residential plans available through the ACP, providing current and future customers choice and accessibility to meet their needs.

Steven Mesnick, general manager of U.S. broadband at Viasat, commented, "We understand the critical role that quality internet plays in the daily lives of consumers for education, work, healthcare, entertainment, staying in touch with loved ones and more. The ACP is important because it provides an opportunity for qualifying consumers to access Viasat's residential internet service at a discounted rate with speeds up to 100 Mbps in some areas. One of our goals is to provide broadband speeds to consumers that previously didn't have broadband options and our high-speed, reliable, satellite-based internet can serve households across the nation, including those located in the most remote regions."

Viasat is committed to delivering more bandwidth, speeds and data to its residential customers. The Company's next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming options. Viasat has received various accolades from consumer outlets including being named the 'Fastest Satellite Internet Provider' among U.S. rural internet service providers (ISPs) by CNET and receiving the Best Satellite Internet Speed designation by ZDNet.

For more information about Viasat's ACP offering, please click here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the expected benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation, including more speed, data and streaming; and the features, availability and benefits of Viasat's U.S. residential internet service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of Viasat's satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline for all; contractual problems, or other issues with our sales, fulfillment and support partners; product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies that do not perform according to expectations; Viasat's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its satellite platforms; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.