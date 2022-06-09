Harbour Group's Marshall Excelsior Acquires Specialty Valve Group, LLC

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Excelsior Company (together with subsidiaries, "MEC"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired Specialty Valve Group, LLC ("SVG"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SVG, based in Houston and founded in 2010, is the exclusive distributor of Xanik products in the United States. Xanik, based in Mexico City, is a leading manufacturer of specialty valves used in severe service applications and, since this past February, has been owned by MEC.

Mr. Fox commented, "SVG is an excellent addition to MEC as it provides us direct access to the Xanik customer base in the United States. Additionally, having a domestic warehouse will enhance our customer service and allow us to gain additional market share."

"We are excited about the addition of SVG to the MEC platform," said Pat Donovan of MEC. "Having Xanik and SVG under common ownership will help accelerate the company's growth."

Marco Nicolayevsky, SVG's founder, commented, "We believe MEC is a great new partner for SVG and are excited about the incremental resources that are available to us as part of a larger platform."

About Marshall Excelsior

Marshall Excelsior is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered flow control products used in the transportation, storage, and consumption of compressed and liquefied gases. Over the past 40 years, MEC has provided a variety of solutions, including fittings, adapters, valves, regulators, pigtails, gauges, and accessories, to its growing base of customers. MEC's products support various critical applications including bulk storage, transport, industrial, commercial, medical, domestic, and recreational vehicles. The company is headquartered in Marshall, Michigan.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 221 companies in 48 different industries.

View original content:

SOURCE Harbour Group