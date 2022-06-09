Key Foundry Releases 0.18-micron NON-EPI BCD Process for Low Power PMICs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Foundry, the only pure-play foundry in Korea, announced today that it will release a 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI (Epitaxy) BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process for low power PMICs.

This new 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process of Key Foundry shows the same level of performance compared to the existing EPI BCD process even without EPI layer. This new process is suitable for power semiconductors, which require higher voltage ratings, higher reliability and higher efficiency compared to ordinary semiconductors. It can be used in the production of low power PMICs such as DC-DC ICs and charger ICs for smartphones and smartwatches.

This new process maintains the same Rsp (Specific On-resistance) with the existing 0.18-micron EPI BCD process that are currently used for mass production. Key Foundry will support various power semiconductor devices in the range of 5V to 30V. As this new 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process requires no EPI process, the process efficiency is improved, and it supports efficient designs by offering 5V LDMOS transistors for 5V power blocks. Furthermore, as the logic device of this new 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process retains comparable characteristics of the logic device of EPI BCD process, this new 0.18 micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process is compatible with digital libraries and IP of the existing process that are currently used for mass production. In order to promote users' convenience, the new process also provides MTP (Multi-time Programmable) and OTP (One-time Programmable) IP without requiring any additional process steps. With these merits, this 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process is suitable for diverse types of applications such as power semiconductors, which a memory function is required for.

From the earliest stage of the process development, Key Foundry communicated closely with power semiconductor fabless customers to reflect what the market demands. With the user-friendly layout options and design kits which this new process provides to strengthen the users' convenience, the customer is able to achieve a streamlined process and higher-performing products compared to the existing products. This new 0.18-micron 30V NON-EPI BCD process satisfies Grade-1 requirements of the AEC-Q100, the international reliability specifications of ICs in automotive applications, and can be used not only for mobiles but also for automotive power semiconductors such as motor driver ICs and DC-DC ICs.

"As the power semiconductor market is growing rapidly, the demand for highly reliable but more streamlined BCD processes is increasing," said Dr. Tae Jong Lee, CEO of Key Foundry. "We will continuously improve our process technologies to offer the most optimized BCD processes that satisfy the needs of power semiconductor designers."

Headquartered in Korea, Key Foundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolio and process nodes, Key Foundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe. Please visit https://www.key-foundry.com for more information.

