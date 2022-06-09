Polk State College Selects Ellucian to Implement Digital Transformation

Ellucian Banner SaaS to Upgrade Technology Operations at Community-Oriented

Public Institution

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. and RESTON, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Polk State College, a multi-campus institution serving over 20,000 students in Florida, has chosen Ellucian Banner SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, Polk State joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full Student Information System (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP).

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

Polk State College will implement Banner, a world-class comprehensive ERP system that includes student, financial aid, HR, and finance components. The move to Banner SaaS will create an integrated digital campus that connects students, faculty, and staff across departments. The new cloud-based infrastructure will deliver flexibility, efficiency, and long-term sustainability, enabling Polk State to refine business processes across the institution.

"Our College is thrilled to partner with Ellucian to strengthen our technological infrastructure and foster a more seamless, modernized Polk State experience for both students and employees," said Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti, President of Polk State College. "Ellucian Banner is a leading higher education enterprise resource planning and student information system that will strengthen connectivity across our campuses and processes. This contributes directly to the Polk State mission of providing access to quality higher education through means including innovative technologies."

"As an institution that prioritizes student success, access to a quality education, and workforce development, Polk State College will be well served by Ellucian Banner SaaS," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This cloud-based solution will equip faculty and staff with integrated data across systems to support student success and create a more efficient campus. We look forward to a strong partnership with Polk State College to support the modernization of its technology operations."

For more information on Banner, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-banner.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Polk State College

Located in Polk County, Florida, and established in 1964, Polk State College is a multi-campus institution serving more than 14,000 students with Bachelor of Applied Science, Bachelor of Science, Associate in Arts, and Associate in Science degrees, as well as 9,000 individuals in a wide range of certificate and workforce training programs. The College also operates three charter high schools.

Polk State's advantages include small class sizes; hands-on learning; dedicated faculty; day and night classes; online options; affordable tuition; excellent financial aid; and a diverse community and vibrant student life, including fine arts opportunities, clubs, and intercollegiate athletics.

Media Contact

Lindsay Stanley

Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian