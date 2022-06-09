Sentinel U® Introduces ALIGN℠ Community Health Course Digital Teaching Resources

The digital program provides nurse educators with 16 weeks of content that perfectly align with community health course curriculum standards, eliminating the need for textbooks.

WATERBURY, Conn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, has introduced ALIGN℠ Community Health Course Digital Teaching Resources, its first academic course for community health nursing.

Sentinel U Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel U) (PRNewswire)

Available this fall as an add-on bonus to the award-winning Sentinel City® v.5 and Sentinel Town® virtual simulations, two top resources in the industry for community and population health, ALIGN provides nurse educators with a continuously updated, complete course curriculum featuring 16 topical areas. Content areas include disaster management and preparedness, mental health and substance abuse, environmental health and safety, vulnerable populations, and global health, among others. Course exercises utilize best practices from organizations such as the American Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as pre-brief resources.

The ready-made and easily adoptable community health course alleviates the stress and time involved with curriculum planning. Each content area features objectives, intros, assessments, summary recaps and recommendations for activities within Sentinel City® v.5 and Sentinel Town®, available to users through a searchable e-catalog. Each activity is aligned with industry standards with objectives, prebrief and Sentinel U's EMPOWER™ debrief.

"We designed this program as a valuable resource and time saver for nurse educators," said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U. "Building or refreshing a curriculum can take months, but Sentinel U's ALIGN Community Health resource does the heavy lifting for nurse educators with the added benefit of being easily adapted to reflect major changes to the continuously evolving healthcare landscape."

Developed in Sentinel U's signature style utilizing robust experiential scenarios, the community health course will appeal to the next generation of learners accustomed to using technology to augment learning. The digital course eliminates the need for a textbook, making it a more convenient solution for students and faculty.

"Today's students are digital natives who learn best when immersed in a scenario and actively participating in their education, not reading core competencies from a textbook. We are excited to elevate learning to the next level with our new enhancement," said Dr. Laura Gonzalez, vice president of clinical learning resources at Sentinel U.

Webinar training is available for faculty. For more information about Sentinel U, please visit https://www.sentinelu.com/.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of health care simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgement and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 130,000 learner experiences worldwide. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com.

