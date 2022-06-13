Green Giant® Survey Reveals Broccoli As America's Favorite Vegetable in 2022

Fifth annual open-ended consumer survey finds the popular green continues to dominate the list of America's favorite veggies

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant ®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today new consumer survey results that found broccoli remains America's favorite vegetable for 2022.

The Green Giant brand polled over 5,000 Americans for its annual 'Favorite Veggie' open-ended survey to determine consumers' favorite vegetables timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day (June 17).

Key survey findings include:

Broccoli Takes the Crown (Again): Broccoli is the favorite vegetable in 29 states. Runners up (in order of popularity) are corn, carrots, potatoes and asparagus.

Flipped on Favorites: More than half of the states (54%) swapped their favorite vegetable pick in 2022 including Iowa - which no longer chose corn as the favorite, but instead selected broccoli this year.

Corn Continues to Grow: Despite Iowa's rebuff of corn, 11 states selected corn as their favorite veggie in 2022. A 37% increase in popularity from 2021.

Kids Crave Veggies: Contrary to popular belief, more than two thirds of parents surveyed (68%) say their kids enjoy eating vegetables.

Survey Data Compilation: 5,321 American consumers ages 18-94 agreed to take an online survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from 4/27/22 through 5/9/2022 and the users were recruited by a Suzy poll.

