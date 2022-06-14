AXSM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 30, 2019 to April 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Axsome's chemistry, manufacturing, and control ("CMC") practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07, the Company's medicine for the acute treatment of migraine, and its manufacturing process; (ii) as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 New Drug Application ("NDA") on its initially represented timeline; (iii) the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") reviewed the AXS-07 NDA; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Axsome you have until July 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the AXSM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

