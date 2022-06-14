Cielo CEO Embraces Change to Help Companies Stay Ahead in Race for Talent

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of work is evolving rapidly, driven by digital transformation and intensified by global events. Change can be scary, but it can also be refreshing: inspiring innovation, creativity, and growth. Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, understands that it's important for organizations to embrace this new Age of Change with confidence, because that's what often separates the best from the rest.

Chart a course for change. We’ll equip you with a compass. (PRNewswire)

Cielo's updated identity celebrates its entrepreneurial spirit & fresh thinking that continues to attract its clients.

"We're not simply talking about change, we're living it," says new CEO Marissa Geist. "Like many of our clients, we've been empowered and energized by the opportunity presented by the seismic shifts in the employment ecosystem, reframing our own proposition to position ourselves as the go-to talent acquisition partner for organizations who want to take advantage of this environment."

Cielo is breathing new life into its brand, the essence of what makes it unique. The updated identity celebrates its energizing, entrepreneurial spirit and the freshness of thought that continues to prove so attractive to its clients. Geist continues: "Without question, talent is the currency everyone's talking about today. Our new branding reflects the impact of what Cielo does: humanize the talent acquisition experience and help employers find and retain the talent that makes their businesses shine."

To guide talent acquisition and business leaders in successfully navigating this new opportunity, Cielo is publishing a series of reports themed around the Power of Change. The series will explore the nature of workforce transformation and how it can impact organizations on a strategic, operational, and human level.

The Power of Change will also highlight many of the successful strategies that help Cielo's clients stay one step ahead in the race for great talent: the importance of a strong employee value proposition; the role of futureproof technology; experience-led talent acquisition via expert-embedded teams.

Geist concludes: "This is such an exciting time for us as a business. And, if you think change is happening fast today, one thing's for sure: the pace of change will never be this slow again. We relish helping our partners set that pace."

**

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions and Consulting services. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. For fresher thinking, visit cielotalent.com.

About the Power of Change

The first installment of Cielo's new series on changing dynamics in the world of work – Change: It's Time to Embrace the New – is available for download now. In this inaugural edition, Cielo explores the concept of change itself and provides insights from business leaders on navigating a workforce landscape in flux.

For more information about Cielo, please contact:

Annamarie Andrews, Vice President, Marketing

annamarie.andrews@cielotalent.com

All change is an opportunity to improve. Join us in navigating the power of change. Read Change: It’s time to Embrace the New, the first in our series: The Power of Change. (PRNewswire)

Cielo logo (PRNewsFoto/Cielo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cielo