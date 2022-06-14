National Association of Broadcasters Launches Campaign Supporting Ukrainian Children

-- UNICEF USA spots will begin running on World Refugee Day June 20 --

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced the launch of a public service campaign to further support children displaced by the war in Ukraine. The campaign will run on World Refugee Day (June 20) and all proceeds will be donated to UNICEF USA to support UNICEF's emergency response and humanitarian work in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

From June 20 through July 4, broadcast radio and television stations are encouraged to participate in the campaign by airing public service announcements and sharing information on their websites, social media and newscasts.

The war in Ukraine has been devastating to many, including millions of children and families. According to UNICEF USA, almost two out of every three children are currently displaced either within Ukraine or in nearby countries due to the war. Wherever there is conflict, it is children who suffer most. Since the conflict began, broadcasters have provided in-depth news coverage and many have set up fundraising drives to raise money and collect donations for Ukrainians.

The PSAs are available in English and Spanish for broadcast television and radio and can be found here. The spots encourage audiences to donate to relief efforts at www.unicefusa.org/Action.

"UNICEF is highly esteemed globally for their work helping children in times of crisis, including providing critical humanitarian support to millions of Ukrainians in need," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "Community service is ingrained in broadcasters' very foundation and we are committed to helping the people suffering during this conflict by spreading the word about the lifeline work UNICEF and partners are doing in Ukraine and garnering support for their relief efforts."

Since the start of the war, UNICEF and partners have been on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries working to provide children and their families with humanitarian assistance, including child protection, water and sanitation, health, nutrition, education services and more.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

