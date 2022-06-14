PeopleReady Donates $500k Grand Prize to Charity in Force for Good Challenge

Force for Good Challenge grand prize winner Josef Newgarden to split $1 million prize with his chosen charities: SeriousFun Children's Network and Wags and Walks of Nashville

TACOMA, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series approaching the midway point, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden has won three races—one on each type of INDYCAR track—securing the $1 million grand prize in PeopleReady's Force for Good Challenge at Sunday's Sonsio Grand Prix.

"I am humbled to represent Team Penske as this year's PeopleReady Force for Good champion, and I thank PeopleReady and INDYCAR for the opportunity to not only share this generous prize with my amazing team, but also to give back to two causes I am truly passionate about," said Newgarden.

Newgarden and Team Penske will keep $500,000 and $500,000 will be donated to his chosen charities, SeriousFun Children's Network and Wags and Walks of Nashville.

Newgarden serves as driver ambassador to INDYCAR's charitable partner SeriousFun Children's Network, a family of 30 camps and programs that provides free recreational activities for seriously ill children and their families. Wags and Walks of Nashville is a nonprofit organization and a dedicated community of dog lovers working to reduce euthanasia in local shelters and increase awareness of rescue dogs being wonderful pets.

"The Force for Good Challenge is an incredible initiative by PeopleReady that showcases the tremendous talent of our drivers and the giving spirit that defines our entire INDYCAR community," said Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO. "I know that Josef and everyone across Team Penske appreciates the ability to make such a positive impact on these important charities with the help of PeopleReady."

Winning a race on all three types of tracks—road course, street circuit and oval—is not a first for Newgarden nor Team Penske. This is Newgarden's third time completing the impressive feat, following his wins on all three types of tracks in 2017 and 2020. Team Penske drivers Will Power and Simon Pagenaud also won a race on all three track types in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

"I am thrilled that the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge is making a difference for two such worthy charities. Not only has the challenge raised awareness of our mission to connect people and work, but it has also magnified our ability to be a force for good in the communities we serve," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "The entire PeopleReady team congratulates Josef on this incredible feat. We are so happy to award him the Force for Good Challenge grand prize to share with two great charities."

As the official staffing partner of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series, PeopleReady continues to drive home its mission of connecting people and work and making a difference in local communities by offering an additional $10,000 to the winner of every race this season, also to be split with their selected charity. Keep track of the leaderboard all season long here.

This season, PeopleReady is the primary sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing's rookie of the year candidate Christian Lundgaard.

