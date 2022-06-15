Unlimited Technology Adds Three Industry Visionaries to Board of Directors to Leverage Their Collective Experience and Further Fuel Corporate Growth

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Technology, one of the nation's leading providers of security systems integration, today announced the addition of three industry executives to its Board of Directors: Bill Bozeman, Adam Coffey, and James Rothstein. These new board members bring a wide and diverse range of corporate management and business experience to further accelerate the company's strategic growth in providing world-class security solutions to critical infrastructure end markets.

"Our company is in the midst of an incredible transformation. The deep expertise and insight that these three visionaries bring to the board will be vital in providing high-level support and guidance as we continue our dedication to protecting and securing our customers' people, property, and peace of mind and our commitment to building the best company with which to work and to partner," said John Palumbo, CEO, Unlimited Technology.

New Board Member Bill Bozeman is the founder of Bozeman Strategic Solutions, LLC, providing strategic planning and positioning for integrators and manufacturers in the electronic security industry. Prior to founding Bozeman Strategic Solutions, he served as president and CEO of the PSA Security Network for 20 years. He is a member of the Security Integration Hall of Fame, a lifetime achievement award that recognizes those individuals whose distinguished careers have helped shape the electronic security industry. "I am excited to join Unlimited Technology's Board of Directors and to work with its accomplished team to help guide the company on the next stage of its growth," said Bozeman.

For the past 21 years, Adam Coffey served as President and CEO of three national private equity-backed service companies, each in different industries. With extensive buy-and-build experience in commercial services, Coffey has bought and sold more than 100 companies ranging in size from $1 million to $1 billion. "I am thrilled to be working with the leadership team at Unlimited Technology as an active board member – digging in alongside management to share my 21 years of CEO experience," remarked Coffey.

James Rothstein is chair of the Security Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors and served as the senior vice president of global security solutions for Anixter, where he held P&L responsibilities for the firm's $2 billion global security and fire business. "It's an honor to be working with such an experienced group of industry leaders who are committed to a comprehensive, customer-centric approach to keeping organizations and people safe and secure," said Rothstein.

About Unlimited Technology, Inc.

One of the nation's leading providers of security systems integration, Unlimited Technology provides robust, end-to-end technology solutions with a focus on physical security, network security, cybersecurity, managed services, and compliance solutions.

Unlimited Technology recently acquired Integrated Security Technologies, an independent security integrator that utilizes physical and cyber security solutions in the protection of people, property and data. The partnership brings together a team of strong subject matter experts in the complex compliance space around the critical infrastructure and federal government markets, and will enable long-term strategy development around the convergence of security and IT.

Headquartered in Chester Springs, PA, Unlimited Technology serves a diverse, growing customer base in the critical infrastructure, transportation, commercial real estate, financial, municipal, and education markets across North America. For more information, visit www.UTIGlobal.com .

