MINCEY FITZPATRICK ROSS FILES SUIT ON BEHALF OF A MAN WHO SPENT YEARS IN PRISON AFTER HE WAS FALSELY ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY AN ASPIRING LAWYER

PHILADELPHIA , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC. filed a lawsuit (Docket # 220601480) in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County on June 16, 2022, against Anna Hadlock, a woman who falsely claimed that the plaintiff, Clifford Skinner, raped her multiple times. These false allegations led to Mr. Skinner being arrested and incarcerated for approximately 700 days while awaiting trial.

All charges were withdrawn against Mr. Skinner in the middle of his criminal trial after Ms. Hadlock was confronted during cross examination with text messages that proved the relationship was consensual. Further, it was shown during the same testimony that Ms. Hadlock provided an incomplete thread of text messages between her and Mr. Skinner to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Mr. Skinner worked as a Program Counselor helping formerly incarcerated individuals find permanent housing at the time he was arrested. Ms. Hadlock, a graduate student working for the program, used the fabricated sexual assault claims to bolster civil claims she later filed against the program and the graduate school that placed her there.

Ms. Hadlock is being sued for Abuse of Process, Invasion of Privacy, Defamation, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, False Arrest and Imprisonment, and Malicious Prosecution.

"This case is about justice. Mr. Skinner lost his livelihood and two years of his life while awaiting trial on false charges based on the false testimony of Anna Hadlock. We will fight hard to see some measure of justice and recovery by Mr. Skinner in this matter." – Thomas Fitzpatrick, Partner, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC.

"Mr. Skinner had to live with the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison while being branded as a rapist due to Ms. Hadlock's deceitful conduct. It is difficult to imagine a more serious injury, than the loss of years of one's life due to wrongful incarceration. Mr. Skinner's incarceration was the result of a cunning plan by the defendant and not accidental ." – Kevin Mincey, Partner, Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC.

About Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC.

Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC is the leading black-owned law firm in Philadelphia. We help our clients win by beginning each engagement focused on achieving justice first. Our team of experienced trial attorneys have the legal acumen and strategic focus which are a hallmark of our practice. Diversity is central to our mission. Learn more at minceyfitzross.com.

