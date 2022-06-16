Stern Pinball Launches Insider Connected™ Leaderboards

Global Stern High Score Tournament Starts Now!

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., expands its Insider Connected service with the worldwide launch of leaderboards. By connecting the universe of Stern pinball machines, the award-winning Insider Connected platform continues to enhance and extend player engagement with games across both home and commercial environments. Through Leaderboards, players can compete against each other across connected Stern pinball machines.

Do you have what it takes to be the worldwide King of the Monsters? Test yourself by competing in the first ever global Stern Leaderboard on any connected Godzilla pinball machine! Starting now through June 30th, log in with your Insider Connected account to any Godzilla pinball machine at your home or at a location near you https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/locations (must be logged in to Insider Connected account to view). Climb up the ranks, follow the action throughout the month here https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/events/DGGe-bctto-XBTE to see who will emerge victorious, earn ultimate bragging rights, and receive global Stern social media adoration. Make sure to follow Stern Pinball at https://sternpinball.com/, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sternpinball/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sternpinball/, Twitter https://twitter.com/sternpinballinc, YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/sternpinballinc, and TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sternpinball to stay up to date on this and future global Leaderboard contests.

For those looking for an in-person challenge, local leaderboards will be available at an entertainment location near you https://insider.sternpinball.com/insider/locations. Insider Connected Location Leaderboard functionality is now available to all Insider Connected Professional https://insider.sternpinball.com/pro accounts. Location Leaderboard competitive play will drive increased gameplay and new player participation. This will extend any Insider Connected Pro operator's location entertainment experience which will drive revenue and excitement. For more information on how to set up your own custom Leaderboard, visit https://sternpinball.com/support/faq/ where you will find:

Leaderboard Set-up Video

PDF Leaderboard Set-up Guides

PDF Leaderboard Set-up Guides for Location Displays

PDF Leaderboard Player Discovery Guide

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/. Players can register at a connected game by scanning a QR code or at the Stern Pinball website. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player logs into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely and maintain the machines.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games," said Seth Davis, President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

