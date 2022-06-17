New Era Cap Announces 2022 NBA Champions Collection Celebrating the Golden State Warriors

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of the National Basketball Association, has launched its NBA Champions collection celebrating the Golden State Warriors and their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

From the hats the players wore while celebrating on the court to a special edition championship side patch cap, fans can rep the Warriors in style.

NEW ERA 2022 NBA® AUTHENTICS : ON-COURT CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® SNAPBACK. Commemorate the Warriors taking home the title! This cream color cap with black trim features the stylized 21-22 NBA champion moniker with the Warriors woven logo on the front. The side of the hat features the newly re-designed Larry O'Brien Trophy and the back of the cap features the NBA's 75 th Anniversary logo directly embroidered above the snapback enclosure.

NEW ERA 2022 NBA® AUTHENTICS: CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® SNAPBACK: This piece of hat history is a team-color 9FIFTY snapback cap, featuring the Warriors logo with a commemorative NBA Champions patch on the side.

"The Warriors are the new-school dynasty, capturing the imagination of so many basketball fans with their consistency," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This collection fits the moment for fans to celebrate Golden State's success in style."

Fans can shop the official NBA Championship collection, which also includes commemorative apparel, at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

