HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS RETIREMENT AND WEALTH ADVISORY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF HERITAGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IN PENNSYLVANIA

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Heritage Wealth Management Group, LLC (Heritage Wealth Management Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Heritage Wealth Management Group is an independent financial services firm helping clients in Western Pennsylvania establish and maintain their long-term financial goals. Heritage Wealth Management Group has 300 clients with assets of more than $205 million as of January 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Mike and the team to Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Wealth Management. "Their experience both on the plan side and serving wealth management clients with their "client first" approach which aligns to the HUB RPW service model."

Michael Finnell, President of Heritage Wealth Management Group, and the Heritage Wealth Management Group team will join Hub HDH.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com



